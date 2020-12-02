Is This Major Character Really Leaving 'SEAL Team' in Season 4?

But, new reports have surfaced that one member of the team is leaving the show. Keep reading to find out more!

Finally! SEAL Team fans were happy to discover that the show was returning for a fourth season. Though the CBS drama series halted production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), the fan-favorite military show is back.

Is David Boreanaz leaving 'SEAL Team'?

In 2019, fans questioned the fate of David Boreanaz's newest show after news broke that showrunner John Glenn was exiting following an internal investigation of the executive producer.

Source: cbs

Article continues below advertisement

"Regarding SEAL Team, I am proud of the work we did – and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success. During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be," he said in a statement.

At the end of Season 2, John Hayes (David's character) was left in a compromising position, which had many wondering if he'd be leaving the series. Though fans' hearts were eased in Season 3 and Hayes was still very much alive, rumors have started swirling that a major character will be exiting the series in Season 4.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Give Me My Remote, Jessica Paré, who plays Mandy Ellis, will not be returning as a series regular for the upcoming fourth installment. Though there has not been a reason given for Jessica's reported exit, the outlet claimed that her character will still make a few appearances on the show. But, what does this mean for Mandy and Hayes? Remember, Season 3 ended with the pair kissing!

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, we're super excited (and nervous) to watch what transpires in Season 4 of SEAL Team. "There are a lot of things that will happen. People will retire. We'll lose people," David teased to Entertainment Tonight about Season 4. "The first two episodes... what a way to go. We discussed those developments and made some positive pivots and moves, and we're excited that we're back up."

The war drama is brutally real — beloved characters are killed off in the blink of an eye. The program has even received praise for depicted real life war stories. David previously opened up about one of the most rewarding aspects of being on the show, which is getting positive feedback from military veterans.