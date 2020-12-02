Jessica Paré Is No Longer a Regular on 'SEAL Team,' but She'll Still Appear on the Show

As fans gear up for the premiere of SEAL Team on Dec. 2, many are wondering what changes the show might have made in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The show's third season ended unexpectedly as a result of the pandemic and left fans with a cliffhanger after Jessica Paré's Mandy kissed David Boreanaz 's Jason, a moment that capped off a will-they / won't-they romance that has existed for years.

Reps for the series made no comment about Jessica's exit, so it's not clear how involved Mandy will be in the show moving forward. The romantic cliffhanger that ended Season 3 made it seem like Mandy's character may be a significant presence in the season ahead. For some fans, the news that Jessica wouldn't be returning to the series full-time likely comes as a disappointment.

Although fans of SEAL Team were left with a romantic cliffhanger, the break between seasons brought the news that Jessica Paré would not be returning to the show as a series regular. That means that Mandy is unlikely to appear in every episode of the show's fourth season, although it's been reported that her character will be featured in some episodes, including the two-hour premiere.

What happened to Mandy on 'SEAL Team'?

Mandy is first introduced to the show as a member of the CIA, and she spends the first two seasons as a liaison to Bravo Team, which Jason leads. At the end of the second season, Mandy faces a demotion after giving up a CIA asset in order to save Bravo Team, and Season 3 follows her as she deals with what the demotion means for her relationship to the rest of the team.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are still unsure about what will happen to Mandy from here, but David Boreanaz has suggested that the coming episodes may contain some shocks. "I think that people will be very surprised by what may happen in the next episode," David said in an interview with TV Line. Presumably, the show will pick up where Season 3 left off, especially because that season's final episode was not supposed to be its finale.

Article continues below advertisement

In speaking with TV Insider, David suggested that Mandy and Jason's relationship will have a big impact on the early part of the new season. "It's looked at from the perspective of what their relationship is, what it has been, and what it could be," David explained. Now that we know Jessica won't be on the show full-time, that's likely to color the response viewers have to any relationship developments that the show foregrounds.