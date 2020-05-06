CBS Gave the Green Light to Season 4 of 'SEAL Team' and Fans Are Ecstatic

CBS gave the green light to Season 4 of SEAL Team on Wednesday, May 6, and fans are buzzing with excitement.

The action-fiction show offers a rare glimpse into the mind-bogglingly complicated missions undertaken by a group of SEALs, capturing how they manage to get to grips with some of the most probing challenges out there.

The show had consistently high ratings for the past years. However, some worried that it was ending with the May 13, 2020 episode. Fortunately, that's not the case.