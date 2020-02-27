We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sydstan-1582826008737.jpg
Source: Netflix

Are Sydney and Stanley Just Friends in 'I Am Not Okay With This'?

By

Netflix is at it again with another buzz-worthy original series that has fans talking! I Am Not Okay With This is the newest original series from Netflix and with a mix of ‘80s teen drama and sci-fi/superhero themes, we’re sure they have another hit on their hands.

In the series, based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman, a teenager navigates the complexities of high school, family, and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. 