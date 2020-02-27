Are Sydney and Stanley Just Friends in 'I Am Not Okay With This'?

[SPOILER ALERT] Syd becomes so depressed and helpless in the graphic novel that she ultimately uses her powers to die by suicide. But in the series, she leans on Stanley to help her through this intense time in her life. In the show, Syd has friends who care about her and love her.

While the two don't end up having a romantic relationship, it's refreshing to see a coming of age tale with a platonic friendship that opened the door for a Season 2.