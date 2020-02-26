We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

The Ending of 'I Am Not Okay With This' Differs Greatly From the Graphic Novel

Imagine discovering you have telekinetic powers while also dealing with the raging hormones that come from being a teenager. That’s the premise of Netflix’s new dramedy I Am Not Okay With This, which hit the streaming service on Feb. 26. 

The series follows Sydney "Syd" Novak (played by It: Chapter One and Two’s Sophia Lillis), a high school student struggling with depression, her sexuality, and newfound abilities she can’t seem to control. 

For those who read the graphic novel that the show is based on, producers took a few detours from the source material’s plot, particularly when it came to the ending. (Warning: major spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of I Am Not Okay With This.)