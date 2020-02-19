Prepare Yourself for a Truly Wild Third Season of 'Elite' (SPOILERS!)

It's been a long few months since Elite Season 2 dropped, and since you most likely binged it instantaneously, let's review what happened in the finale. According to a summary from TVLine, Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) had just disappeared (except not really), as he and Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) are trying to make Carla (Ester Expósito) confess. They're trying to make her believe that her father had something to do with it, to get her to crack regarding Marina's death.