Prepare Yourself for a Truly Wild Third Season of 'Elite' (SPOILERS!)

Avid fans of the Netflix Original Series, Elite, are heavily anticipating the Season 3 premiere, which was just officially confirmed for March 2020, according to Digital Spy. If you're completely up to date, you're painfully aware of the fact that the Season 2 finale left off with some major cliffhangers (like what on earth happened with Marina's killer?!). 

Needless to say, fans are dying to know what happens next in the highly addictive high school series. So if you truly cannot wait a month longer for that much-anticipated March 2020 premiere, hopefully, these Elite Season 3 spoilers will tide you over. But if you weren't intending on spoiling Season 3 for yourself, back away from this article ASAP.