Source: CW

Skeet Ulrich Is Leaving 'Riverdale' and Everyone Will Miss the Serpent Daddy

It won’t be long before the teenagers of Riverdale grow up and move on from teen drama into adult drama. Because of that, the adults are becoming less and less needed. But when Skeet Ulrich announced his plans to leave Riverdale, it was still a shock to fans everywhere. Most have grown to love F.P. Jones over the past four seasons as a guiding parent who had a serious redemption arc. He went from being a transient father to being the town sheriff. Homeboy has come a long way.

Why is Skeet Ulrich leaving 'Riverdale'?

When Skeet released a statement about his Riverdale exit, he said that he is moving on to other opportunities as an actor. He has been with the show since Season 1, so it’s understandable that he would want to further his career with other roles. It’s just probably not what anyone was ready to hear.