Jughead Is Dead! So, What Does This Mean for Actor Cole Sprouse?

Seriously, we need answers!

In the most recent episode of Riverdale, viewers finally get to learn the backstory behind Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) murder. Well, sort of!

The core four head to a party, but our favorite beanie-wearing character heads off alone into the woods. When his girlfriend Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Donna (Sarah Desjardins) follow behind, Donna reveals that she has visited Farm leader Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) and learned "the magic word."