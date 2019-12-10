We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jughead Is Dead! So, What Does This Mean for Actor Cole Sprouse?

Seriously, we need answers!

In the most recent episode of Riverdale, viewers finally get to learn the backstory behind Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) murder. Well, sort of! 

The core four head to a party, but our favorite beanie-wearing character heads off alone into the woods. When his girlfriend Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Donna (Sarah Desjardins) follow behind, Donna reveals that she has visited Farm leader Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) and learned "the magic word." 

You know, the one makes Betty "hurt the people" she cares about. 

Unfortunately, audiences never see what truly happened between Betty and Jughead. The scene flashes-forward to Betty standing over Jug's dead body, holding a bloody rock. So, did Donna say the word? Is Jughead really dead? 

When Archie (KJ Apa) checked his friend's pulse, it wasn't there. Are The CW writers ready to shake up the Riverdale universe and kill off one of the stars on the series?