The Latest Episode of 'Big Sky' Paid Tribute to Dearly Departed Crew Member David Suapaia

According to his memorial service and obituary information, David Suapaia was born on April 28, 1966.

He leaves behind a son, Dillon; his wife Denise passed away in 2015, per the Express.

As of writing, the cause of death has not been confirmed. There has been no publicized report on David Suapaia's untimely death. However, his passing has certainly left a mark on Hollywood, particularly within his Big Sky family.

Aside from Big Sky, David had two other Hollywood roles in which he appeared. In 2004, he played the husband of a side character in the Adam Sandler comedy 50 First Dates, where he played opposite SNL alum Maya Rudolph. In 2010, David was in an episode of the TV documentary series 1000 Ways to Die.