The Latest Episode of 'Big Sky' Paid Tribute to Dearly Departed Crew Member David Suapaia

The Latest Episode of 'Big Sky' Paid Tribute to Dearly Departed Crew Member David SuapaiaBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 25 2022, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
On March 24, 2022, S2E13 of the ABC series Big Sky offered a title card tribute to friend of the show David Suapaia, who recently passed away. David had small but notable credits in popular films and television series before reportedly working as a Hollywood driver and crew member for several other productions.
He was 55 when he passed on March 8, 2022.
The tribute was displayed at the end of that week's Big Sky episode. The crime thriller series follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate a kidnapping in Montana and the conspiracy that they uncover from their case. Though it is not clear in what capacity David worked on the show, the tribute makes it clear that he was a valued member of the crew and will be sorely missed.
In David Suapaia's memorial and obituary information, his cause of death is not given.
According to his memorial service and obituary information, David Suapaia was born on April 28, 1966.
He leaves behind a son, Dillon; his wife Denise passed away in 2015, per the Express.
As of writing, the cause of death has not been confirmed. There has been no publicized report on David Suapaia's untimely death. However, his passing has certainly left a mark on Hollywood, particularly within his Big Sky family.
Aside from Big Sky, David had two other Hollywood roles in which he appeared. In 2004, he played the husband of a side character in the Adam Sandler comedy 50 First Dates, where he played opposite SNL alum Maya Rudolph. In 2010, David was in an episode of the TV documentary series 1000 Ways to Die.
According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend for David's son Dillon, David — who was affectionately known as Big Dave — is remembered for his singing voice and friendly demeanor among his friends and family. "He had a larger than life personality and was a gentle giant," the GoFundMe message reads in part.
David's memorial will be held in Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park in California. A visitation will take place on April 8 with a funeral service to follow the next day on April 9.
New episodes of Big Sky premiere on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.