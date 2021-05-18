Adam Sandler Will Not Be Voicing Dracula in 'Hotel Transylvania 4', Here's Why

Since 2012, the Hotel Transylvania franchise has been one of the steadiest animated franchises in Hollywood. A new film in the series is released every three years, and Hotel Transylvania 4 is continuing that trend in 2021. The fourth installment will surely feature many of the elements that fans have come to love in the franchise, but there's one major change that many fans are upset about: Adam Sandler 's departure.

Why is Adam Sandler leaving 'Hotel Transylvania'?

For the first three films, Adam Sandler was the voice of Dracula, the story's main character and the manager of the titular hotel. In the fourth movie, though, Adam has been replaced by Brian Hull, and some fans are wondering what led Adam to step away from the franchise. Sony, the studio behind the series, has not offered any explanation about the actor's departure, and neither has Adam himself.

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4, which recently debuted online, debuted Brian Hull's take on the character, and the film's directors have said that the story for the fourth film made the transition to a new voice actor more seamless. “The fact that he turns into a human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently," co-director Derek Dryman told Screen Rant. "He could be a little different than he was in the movies, and it would be natural."

"So, it kind of was the perfect movie to have a person come in and fill those shoes," Derek continued. Jennifer Kluska, who directed the film alongside Derek, said that the design of the character will also change in Hotel Transylvania 4. "We started with the design, and how do we make that character feel as different as possible," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"He’s not going to animate the same; he’s not going to look the same," Jennifer continued. "And it felt like embracing Brian and, more specifically, embracing what the difference in that would be as a human. It felt like it was a great opportunity.” Although Adam's reasons for leaving remain unclear, it seems the directors are excited about the new direction the franchise is heading in.

Source: YouTube