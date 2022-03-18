Fans Are Hoping for Another Season of 'Big Sky' — Here's the Truth

Fans Are Hoping for Another Season of 'Big Sky' — Here's the TruthBy Jamie Lerner
Mar. 18 2022, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Every episode of Big Sky gets more dramatic, and the show is almost done with its sophomore season. At the end of Season 2, Episode 12, the conflict between Cassie and Ronald comes to a head. Now, we’re on the edge of our seats wondering what will happen next. Luckily, there are more episodes in Season 2, but will there be a Season 3 of Big Sky?
Many of the popular scripted series airing on ABC have been running for a long time, such as Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor, so newer shows’ futures are much more up in the air. So will there be a third season of Big Sky? And if so, when can we expect it?
There’s no word on whether there will be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 3.
As of writing, ABC has not yet canceled or renewed Big Sky, so we have no confirmation on whether or not there will be a Season 3. However, we can make some predictions based on ratings and viewership. As of Season 2, Episode 12, Big Sky is the scripted series with the ninth highest number of viewers, but its ratings amongst the 18-49 demographic only place it above three other shows.
Of those three shows, Promised Land has already been canceled, so things aren’t looking too positive for Big Sky. While it does exceed black-ish and The Wonder Years in total number of viewers, black-ish is ending as well. Plus, Big Sky dropped over 40% in its ratings from Season 1 to Season 2, which is also not a great sign. Regardless, there is a very dedicated fan base for Big Sky, so it’s possible that it could be renewed.
If ‘Big Sky’ is renewed for Season 3, its release date would likely be in the fall of 2022.
So far, Big Sky’s first season released in November 2020, while its second season released in September 2021, catching up with the regular fall television schedule after a wonky COVID-19 2020. So it’s likely that if Big Sky is renewed for a third season, it would premiere some time in fall 2022, along with the regular fall television season.
While we don’t know much about Big Sky’s future yet, we do know that Season 2 still has some story left in it, so we’re not done watching just yet!
Tune into Big Sky Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.