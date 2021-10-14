'Big Sky's' Jamie-Lynn Sigler Starred on Another TV Crime Drama for Almost a Decade

Tonya’s husband, Sam, is missing, and she needs Cassie’s help to find him. Later, Cassie discovers that Sam was part of a bigger mystery. It turns out Sam was behind the near-fatal crash that Jenny survived in Season 1, and showrunners tease that Tonya has a few secrets of her own.

It’s clear that Tonya knows more than she lets on and will likely become a central character in Season 2. But this isn’t the first time the actress has taken center stage in a TV crime drama.