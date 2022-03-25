Is Ronald Dead on 'Big Sky'? Some Viewers Wonder if Brian Geraghty's Character is Still Alive

The ABC mystery series Big Sky had a big moment when the March 17 episode appeared to show the death of Brian Geraghty's serial killer Ronald Pergman. After tormenting Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) throughout Season 1, Ronald has another face-to-face with her in Season 2 — and this one doesn't seem to turn out in his favor.

However, since there wasn't a specific confirmation of Ronald's death onscreen, some audience members have started to suggest that he could pop up again. (After all, Geraghty once made a surprise return to Chicago P.D.) So, let's settle the mystery: Did Ronald die in Big Sky Season 2, or is there a chance he'll just keep coming like some sort of live-action Sideshow Bob?