[SPOILER] Is Likely the Mother of Kevin's Child on 'This Is Us'

In the present, Sophie calls Kevin to tell her that her mother, Claire (Jennifer Westfeldt) has passed away. Kevin then flies to Pittsburgh to attend the funeral, which reignites some of his old feelings for his ex-wife. Of course, as we already know, Sophie is engaged to someone else.

Flashbacks then show that Sophie and Claire had a tenuous relationship, and that Kevin had asked her for a family ring to give to Sophie following their wedding.