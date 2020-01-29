We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

[SPOILER] Is Likely the Mother of Kevin's Child on 'This Is Us'

While every season of This Is Us teases several major mysteries, one of the most talked about storylines on Season 4 is who the mother of Kevin Pearson's (Justin Hartley) baby will be. During a flash-forward in the Season 3 finale, it was revealed that Kevin had a son, only moments after he told then-girlfriend Zoe (Melanie Liburd) that he was fine with not having children.

Then, during the midseason finale of Season 4, another flash forward from one year in the future showed that Kevin was not only engaged, but that his fiancée was pregnant. This news was shocking, mainly because the parts of the episode that took place in the present highlighted how single Kevin was. 