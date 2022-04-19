Who Are the New 'This Is Us' Big 3? Meet the Next GenerationBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 19 2022, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of This Is Us.
From the very beginning of This Is Us, viewers fell in love with the Pearson family. Jack, Rebecca, and their three children — Kevin, Kate, and Randall — were just so real, and their familial bond was the envy of many. The original "Big 3" were, of course, the Pearson triplets. Although they're not technically triplets, Randall was adopted by Jack and Rebecca after he was left at a fire station following the stillbirth of Kyle, one of the Pearsons' biological triplets.
Who are the new "Big 3" in 'This Is Us'?
Through six seasons of the hit NBC series, fans have gotten to learn more about the special connection between the Big 3. However, in Season 5, the new Big 3 were introduced.
The new Big 3 on This Is Us are Hailey Damon, Kate and Toby's adopted daughter, and Kevin and Madison's twins, Nicholas "Nicky" Pearson and Frances "Franny" Pearson. They've been declared "the new Big 3" because they were all born on the same day, much like the original big three were.
In Season 5, Episode 8 of This Is Us, viewers watched the birth stories of the new big three unfold. Madison went into premature labor with the twins as Kevin desperately tried to make it to the hospital in time to watch them be born. Ultimately, he made it just in time for the big moment. Madison and Kevin named their son Nicholas (after Jack's brother) and their daughter Frances (after Madison's grandmother).
Meanwhile, Ellie, the birth mom of Kate and Toby's baby girl, went into labor on the same day. Kate was in the delivery room with Ellie while Toby waited in the parking lot because of COVID-19 restrictions, which only allowed one person in with a laboring mother.
At the end of the episode, Kate and baby Hailey were video chatting with Kevin, Madison, and their twins, when Kate declared, "The new Big 3."
Another reference to the new Big 3 happened in the Season 6 episode titled "Katoby," when viewers caught a glimpse of the trio celebrating their sixth birthday together. Everyone sang "happy birthday, dear Big 3" as they blew out the candles on their shared cake.
Mandy Moore joked about the "new Big 3" in an Instagram post.
In January 2022, Mandy Moore (who plays Rebecca) took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of This Is Us, along with a video clip preview for an episode titled. "One Giant Leap." The photo included Rebecca, Miguel (Jon Huertas), and Nicky (Griffin Dunne).
The caption read, “Introducing the new #BigThree! Join us tonight as we hit the road in a quest to find Sally!”
Of course, "the Big 3" didn't end up sticking as a nickname for Rebecca, Miguel, and Nicky, but from the looks of it, the moniker definitely remains a thing for Hailey, Nicky, and Franny for many years to come.
