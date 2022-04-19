Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of This Is Us.

From the very beginning of This Is Us, viewers fell in love with the Pearson family. Jack, Rebecca, and their three children — Kevin, Kate, and Randall — were just so real, and their familial bond was the envy of many. The original "Big 3" were, of course, the Pearson triplets. Although they're not technically triplets, Randall was adopted by Jack and Rebecca after he was left at a fire station following the stillbirth of Kyle, one of the Pearsons' biological triplets.

So, who is the new Big 3 on This Is Us?