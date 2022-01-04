Chris Geere's 'This Is Us' Character Is Geere-ing up to Take on a Much Bigger Role in Season 6

Further idealizing the notion of his character and Kate coming together romantically, Chris added, "What I'm really looking forward to discovering is the impact that I have on her [Chrissy], for whatever reason. They [the show's writers] write such brilliant soliloquies — such wonderful monologues in this show — I can't wait to get my teeth into one of them."

