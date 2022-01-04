Chris Geere's 'This Is Us' Character Is Geere-ing up to Take on a Much Bigger Role in Season 6

Chris Geere's 'This Is Us' Character Is Geere-ing up to Take on a Much Bigger Role in Season 6By Chris Barilla
Throughout the fifth season of This Is Us, viewers became familiar with Chris Geere, who plays Phillip on the show. Although his somewhat grumpy demeanor may have thrown some fans off initially, he has quickly become an integral part of the storyline.
As fans gear up for Season 6 of the hit show, and Phillip's bigger role in it all, some are still curious exactly who Chris's character on the hit NBC series actually is. So, what do we know about Chris's role on This Is Us and the impact that Phillip has had on the show's trajectory so far? Keep reading to find out!
What do we know about Chris Geere's character on 'This Is Us' so far?
Considering how much has transpired in the lives of the existing This Is Us characters since the show started in 2016, the addition of a new person to the fray might've not gone too well. However, the show's writers did an excellent job of integrating Phillip into the storyline and establishing his permanence as the show prepares for its final season.
When introduced to fans, Phillip, for lack of better words, gave off all of the wrong vibes. A music teacher at the same school that Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) works at, Phillip has a dreary demeanor and doesn't seem pleasant to be around at all.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris called Phillip "a really icy, cold, mean-a-- music guy who's belligerent and hostile and ridiculous." He also said that the character is a "pantomime villain" who just wreaks havoc on the general storyline.
Only appearing on brief occasions, usually, in some capacity to anger Kate or others at school, Phillip's role throughout the majority of Season 5 was relegated to a side character, serving only as an afterthought to the main storyline of the Pearson family.
However, as the show so famously does with its constant flashes back and forward in time, a flash-forward scene in the Season 5 finale showed that Season 6 will have Phillip taking on a much bigger role in the main story.
Phillip will seemingly marry Kate five years down the road.
Fans of the show are aware that Kate is married to Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) in the present-day This Is Us universe. Although they've encountered some rough patches in the past, the duo has managed to make it work for the moment.
But all that glitters isn't gold, right? According to a five-year flash-forward scene in the final episode of Season 5, there will be a serious shake-up in the Pearson family, and it focuses on Kate splitting from Toby and hooking up with Phillip.
Indeed, the grumpy music teacher who barely had a working relationship with Kate throughout his Season 5 appearances will apparently transform into the love of her life in the coming years. On becoming one of the main character's love interests so out of nowhere, Chris told Entertainment Weekly that it was a "huge challenge. So, I'm just enjoying the journey. Chrissy is just marvelous to work with. She's a lovely person. I'm here for the ride and I'm enjoying it."
"It's a working relationship — at first," the actor said, explaining how the show will slowly dissolve Kate and Toby's relationship and allow Phillip's and Kate's to blossom. "And then it will, at some point, turn. Whether that is connected with the collapse of the marriage to build up another, I don't know. But I do know that from that flash-forward scene, she ends up happy. So she's not in a bad relationship. She's with the guy that she wants. I just hope I can portray that guy."
Further idealizing the notion of his character and Kate coming together romantically, Chris added, "What I'm really looking forward to discovering is the impact that I have on her [Chrissy], for whatever reason. They [the show's writers] write such brilliant soliloquies — such wonderful monologues in this show — I can't wait to get my teeth into one of them."
Be sure to check out Season 6 of This Is Us when it premieres on Jan. 4, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.