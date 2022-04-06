Meet the Tiny Actor Who Stole the Show on Season 6 of 'This Is Us'

The series finale of the hit NBC series This Is Us is quickly approaching and we’re not crying, you are. As captivating as Rebecca and Jack Pearson’s decades-long love story has been, all good things must come to an end.

We’ve watched the Big Three age up right before our eyes. After five seasons, they’re all grown up with kids of their own. A series of time jumps give viewers a glimpse into how their final chapter will unfold. And things aren’t looking so good for Kate and Toby.