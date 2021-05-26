Kate's Second Wedding on 'This Is Us' Likely Means "Katoby" Is No Longer a Thing

There were plenty of emotional moments in the Season 5 finale of This Is Us and one of them was undoubtedly that final scene. You know the one. The episode started off with Kevin presumably practicing his vows when, in reality, the first scene had been a flash-forward five years into the future when he's practicing how he is going to officiate Kate's wedding.

That's right — apparently, in the not-so-distant future, Kate and Toby split up and she marries Phillip, her boss at her son's school. That's a lot to handle, especially since in present-day This Is Us, Kate and Toby seem to be on solid ground about embarking on a long-distance relationship while he travels for work. But the flash-forward has other plans in mind for what is now formerly known as "Katoby."

Does Kate really marry Phillip on 'This Is Us'?

In the final moments in the Season 5 finale, Kevin asks Phillip about making British jokes at his expense, to which Philip says something about being his future brother-in-law. There's also that shot of Kate in a wedding dress and Madison and Beth in what appear to be bridesmaid dresses. By all accounts, Kate and Phillip get together and marry in the next five years on the show. And Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, basically confirmed as much to Entertainment Weekly.

In an interview following the Season 5 This Is Us finale, Chrissy opened up about learning that her character and Phillip will eventually have a relationship and that Kate and Toby will have to learn to co-parent once they finally split up. She also shared what she thinks might be the catalyst for the downfall of their marriage.

Not surprised the Kevin/Madison wedding did not come off. But five years later. Kate and Phillip. Mind blown #thisisus — Latonya C'Drell Bush (@LaCDBu) May 26, 2021

"I don't know all of the meat of everything, but I think what we do know is that there's a lot that hasn't been said — that Kate hasn't been honest with and Toby hasn't been honest with, whether it's Toby not feeling like he's man enough because he was out of a job," Chrissy told EW. "And so many people can relate to that, especially after COVID. And also that I think there might be — I feel like while Toby might have wanted to adopt, I don't know if he was as gung-ho as Kate was."