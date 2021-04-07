Miguel and Rebecca Have Been Married for Years on 'This Is Us' — Does It Last?

Over the past five seasons, viewers have not been given a lot of background information on Miguel and Rebecca’s relationship, especially how their love story began and what happened between the time when Jack died and the couple reconciled with the help of social media. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman revealed that there were plans to showcase the couple’s relationship in Season 5.

However, Season 5 is over halfway through, and there hasn't been a storyline with details about how they came together, but there's hope yet. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , co-executive producer and writer for This Is Us Vera Herbert hinted that their backstory wouldn't be fully divulged to fans until Season 6.

Vera said, "I think it's probably more likely going to be next season because it's the thing that when we dive into it, we really want to have the room to explore it. But it's definitely coming — and it's a thing we talk about a lot." Well, we can't wait!

Watch This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.