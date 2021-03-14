The Season 5 Finale of 'When Calls the Heart' Revolved Around Jack's Death

The past few seasons of When Calls the Heart captured Elizabeth's (Erin Krakow) struggles with opening herself up to love again after the tragic death of her husband and soulmate, Jack (Daniel Lissing).

The fan-favorite character was approached by not one, but two suitors in Season 6 of the show. Unable to fully process Jack's passing, she hesitated to start a relationship with either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally). But so, how did Jack die?