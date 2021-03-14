The Season 5 Finale of 'When Calls the Heart' Revolved Around Jack's Death

The Season 5 Finale of 'When Calls the Heart' Revolved Around Jack's DeathBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 14 2021, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
The past few seasons of When Calls the Heart captured Elizabeth's (Erin Krakow) struggles with opening herself up to love again after the tragic death of her husband and soulmate, Jack (Daniel Lissing).
The fan-favorite character was approached by not one, but two suitors in Season 6 of the show. Unable to fully process Jack's passing, she hesitated to start a relationship with either Nathan (Kevin McGarry) or Lucas (Chris McNally). But so, how did Jack die?
Jack sacrificed his life to save two recruits in the Season 5 finale of 'When Calls the Heart.'
Jack lost his life while on duty. As the Season 5 finale of When Calls the Heart titled "Close To My Heart" revealed, a landslide occurred while Jack was guiding a group of recruits across the mountains. Determined to help out his lesser experienced peers, Jack put his own life at risk — and he didn't make it out alive.
"Close To My Heart" captures Elizabeth's first attempts to come to terms with the horrible event, opening Jack's letter, attending a meeting with other widows, and sharing fond memories with people like Opal (Ava Grace Cooper). Elizabeth learns that she is pregnant with Jack's baby soon after the tragedy.
Nathan and Lucas, the romantic suitors vying for Elizabeth's heart, arrive in Season 6 of the show.
Hearties coined several theories explaining Jack's return to 'When Calls the Heart.'
"Close To My Heart" marks the last time Jack appeared on When Calls the Heart — which devoted Hearties have struggled to come to terms with for quite some time. Many came up with ideas explaining how the beloved character could make a comeback.
According to a theory cited by Entertainment Tonight, Jack might reappear in one of Elizabeth's dreams, perhaps to give her his blessings or to impart crucial pieces of advice on which romantic suitor she should choose.
"Sometimes I really miss living in Vancouver," actor Daniel Lissing revealed in an interview.
As Daniel told Entertainment Tonight, he met his wife, Nadia, after leaving the show.
"No regrets at all ... How can I look at my [future] wife and say, 'Oh, I should have stayed on this job? She's my life, that's my personal life. That's exponentially more important to me than a job," Daniel told Entertainment Tonight.
"Sometimes I really miss living in Vancouver, getting picked up by my driver, Uncle Gerry. It is a family. That aspect of things I really miss. I love all the cast, [the] people at Hallmark. My time at Hallmark was nothing but positive and I'm truly grateful," Daniel added.
Daniel landed roles in movies like Christmas in Love and TV shows like S.W.A.T. and The Rookie following his departure from the show.
Asked about the prospect of a cameo, Daniel answered with a resounding yes.
"Oh, that'd be so much fun. Just to go up there and see everyone again. [...] If Hallmark called me for anything, I'd be there. They were there for me for five years. Of course. I love those guys. Anytime," Daniel said.
Catch new episodes of When Calls the Heart every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark.