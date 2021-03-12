A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Ex, Ella Bands, Defended Him After Their Breakup

It appears one of hip hop's hottest couples, A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Ella Bands , has called it quits, but the situation is a bit complicated.

Letting their drama air very publicly on social media, the duo have entirely roped fans into the fallout of their relationship. So, why exactly did A-Boogie and Ella break up? Here's what we know of their online unraveling.

So, why did A-Boogie and Ella break up? There were rumors that he cheated on her.

In the wake of their very public fallout, both A-Boogie and Ella took to their respective Instagram accounts to post statements on their stories. The rapper decided to make his post an apology, writing, "As much as I don’t wanna admit it, I don’t deserve @slaybyella_. You have a beautiful long life ahead of you and I don’t wanna be the reason you’re not happy. Be free. Go be what you truly want to be."

After sharing that, Ella was quick to quip back at her former bf, writing, "Lmao we already talked about this in real life and it was my idea. [I don’t know] why he coming on Instagram with it like he setting me free. Boy, go to hell."

One of the most foundational rumors within this entire ordeal is that A-Boogie cheated on Ella, causing their famed relationship to fracture. Although many attempted to substantiate those rumors on social media, Ella actually decided to chime in and clear up the confusion.