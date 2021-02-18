Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Grandparents Were Killed Due to Gang Violence

In the matter of just a day, Mobile, Ala. rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's beef with rival gang affiliates turned more deadly than ever, and now members of his family have also fallen victim to the violence.

During the early hours of Feb. 18, 2021, the breakout lyricist shared the news that his grandparents had allegedly fallen victim to the gang violence that he has openly discussed throughout his career. So, what actually happened to HoneyKomb Brazy's family, and what does it all mean in the larger scope of his gang involvement? Here's what we know.

It's one thing to tragically lose your grandparents, but HoneyKomb Brazy's loss is particularly jarring because he seemingly watched their home succumb to the fire with them still inside live on video chat.

Although early reports still remain fairly unclear, it appears as though the duo may have been shot and killed by intruders prior to having their home burned to the ground with their bodies still inside.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartfelt message that his grandparents had passed, writing, "Long live grandma n grandpa y’all was my heart fr I put y’all in every song I hate y’all got caught up In my s--t smh this s--t hurt," before further reflecting on their positive attributes in life.

Members of the Bloods pose a serious threat to local communities within the state.

With copious references to it throughout his discography, HoneyKomb Brazy makes his gang affiliation and prior criminal activity quite well known. However, this most recent circumstance proves that the tendencies he speaks of extend far beyond rapping and have real-world implications.

This instance is also not the first time keen fans of the rapper have seen him or those close to him be victimized by this violence. In November of 2020, HoneyKomb Brazy was on Instagram Live interacting with fans when he was shot at seemingly out of nowhere.

Mobile has become somewhat of a low-key yet simmering location for gang violence, perpetrated often by local offshoots of national organizations such as the Bloods. With HoneyKomb Brazy's consistent references to Blood-related elements, as well as the use of a "B" in his name instead of a "C," a move often associated with affiliation to that gang, it's clear where he falls regarding the situation developing in Alabama today.

