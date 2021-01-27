It's Been Reported That Underground Rapper 6 Dogs Has Passed Away

Today, it was reported by various Twitter users that Soundcloud-famous rapper 6 Dogs (Chase Amick) had died . The 21-year-old Atlanta native is the brains behind the hits "Faygo Dreams" and "Flossing." "Faygo Dream" alone has over 100 million plays on Spotify. 6 Dogs was on his way to stardom, and was beloved by millions. What happened?

What happened to 6 Dogs?

At the time, it's been reported that 6 Dogs died by suicide. However, this has not been officially confirmed by neither family nor his management team. The Twitter account for the podcast No Jumper was one of the first to tweet about the news, saying, "It’s been reported that Atlanta artist #6dogs passed by suicide today. The rapper was just 21. Let’s keep his family and loved ones in our prayers."

It's been reported that Atlanta artist #6dogs passed by suicide today. The rapper was just 21. Let's keep his family and loved ones in our prayers

The World Star Hip Hop Twitter account also reported that 6 Dogs had passed away by taking his own life. "According to several reports, underground rapper #6Dogs has passed away due to suicide. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," they wrote earlier today.

According to several reports, underground rapper #6Dogs has passed away due to suicide. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their grief. Without any explanation, the tragedy is that much more shocking and worrisome. Although we want to avoid speculation, 6 Dogs has been pretty open about his depression, which may or may not have played a role in his suicide. A lot of his music dealt with topics like depression as well as suicide. And while lyrics were pretty straight forward, many felt that this was artistic expression — not a cry for help.

RIP Chase :’(

inspired me in so many ways and helped me grow as an artist and a person

RIP Chase :'(

inspired me in so many ways and helped me grow as an artist and a person

Idek what to say. 6dogs is a legend to me. I got into him before I got into Lil Peep actually. I always felt he was such an under appreciated artist. I was hoping to meet you one day, you were a big reason why I dove into the "emo rap" scene. RIP to a legend

6dogs... gonna miss you man.

6dogs... gonna miss you man.

Until we meet again. ❤️

In a 2017 interview with Masked Gorilla, 6 Dogs shared that he started rapping as a way to combat depression: "I was super depressed, you know, I still feel some type of way sometimes but for the most part I'm straight now, but I just needed an outlet. I've always wanted to rap. I remember just sitting in the lifeguard stand, the entire summer, 8 hours a day or longer and just sitting down and I was like ‘this sucks, I want to do something with my life.’”

At one point in the interview, he even says that if he wasn't able to rap, he'd take his own life. He said, "Literally if I didn’t start recording I was have killed myself by now, not even kidding. It’s insane what a difference it made. It’s just getting everything out there. I had a therapist at one point and that’s nice, being able to tell things to someone, but when you tell things to literally everyone on the internet it’s amazing. It’s like having a million therapists."

this excerpt is a heartbreaking thing for a 17 year old to say

Back in November, 6 Dogs posted someone's note about checking in on friends in the music business (which is one of the industries that has been hit especially hard, since it's not possible to perform live).

"Keep trying to understand why but I really can’t. My mans was always smiling and putting everyone onto knowledge on how to feel better. Ima miss getting to be around you. Long live 6dogs," Louie Duffelbags tweeted.