Rapper Baby CEO's Untimely Death Leaves Fans With Questions

The question of what happened to Baby CEO is one on many fans' minds currently, as news broke during the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2021, that the Memphis-born viral rapper died unexpectedly at only 20 years old.

Passing nearly three years after the death of his mentor, Savage Squad Records label head and fellow rapper Fredo Santana, Baby CEO has left a real impact on his city's music scene. Viral song releases poised him to become one of hip-hop's rising stars as he continued to put out and tease projects until just before his death. Now, as friends, family, and fans of the artist look to put together the pieces as to why he's gone, here's a total breakdown of what is known about the case so far.