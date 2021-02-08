Lil Nas X Trolled Fans With Implants, Garnering Some Wild Reactions

Although rapper Lil Nas X has been claiming adamantly to fans for months that his debut studio album is coming sooner rather than later, it appears now that he has had some other focuses as of late.

Over the weekend, the viral "Old Town Road" performer seemingly "got bored" and decided to purchase some breast implants. The reactions he garnered upon sharing the news with his fans are truly legendary and clearly on-par for the often comedically-natured and largely open-minded rapper.

So, did Lil Nas X actually get breast implants, or is this all a part of some elaborate internet prank? Here's what we know.