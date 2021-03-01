Tekashi 6ix9ine's Girlfriend, Jade, Has Been by His Side Through It All

Undoubtedly one of the most controversial rappers to come out of the last few years of music is Tekashi 6ix9ine , real name Daniel Hernandez. His career, which has been earmarked by high-profile altercations with other artists, viral music, and criminal charges, has led him to take on an interesting existence and place in the industry now that he has been released from incarceration.

One thing that has been constant in his life for a good bit now is dating his girlfriend Jade , but who exactly is she? Inside the infamous rapper and the mysterious social media star's relationship.

The rumors of infidelity in Cardi and Offset's relationship led the former to actually go after Jade at her place of business, which resulted in Cardi facing 14 different charges, which included felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. She would go on to plead not guilty to all the charges, but the situation still lingered for some time.

Jade and Tekashi's relationship can be dated as far back as November 2018, when the "GOOBA" rapper splurged $35,000 on a watch for her birthday. Although their relationship didn't sustain (at least publicly) much time beyond that, Jade's relevancy in the hip-hop world was sustained due to allegations in 2019 that fellow rapper Offset of Migos fame was flirting with her despite being married to Cardi B.

Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade, who goes by @__ohsoyoujade on Instagram , is a former bartender at a New York strip club and has quite an intertwined history with the current hip-hop industry. Her real name, Rachel Watley, was only revealed through her plea letter to Tekashi's judge ahead of his 2019 sentencing.

Jade's love for 6ix9ine clearly runs deep — she even has his face tattooed on her chest.

Jade has stood beside 6ix9ine despite the circumstances over the years. She constantly visited him in jail, posted online about his freedom, donned his signature rainbow hair, and even went as far as getting his face tattooed prominently on her chest.

When she penned her letter to Tekashi's judge asking for leniency, she claimed she had only met him a few weeks ahead of him being indicted, but expressed her profound love for him. "When I met Daniel Hernandez [Tekashi], he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be. He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind hearted and a genuine generous person."