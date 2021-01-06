Twitter Is Hoping for a Love Match Between Kim Kardashian and Van Jones

Is she ready to move on?

Divorce rumors have been circulating around the internet, with reports stating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is officially over.

According to Page Six, “divorce is imminent” for the A-list couple. A source told the outlet, “They are keeping it low-key but they are done." Additionally, Kim has reportedly hired high-profile celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. The couple has been married for nearly seven years and has four children together.