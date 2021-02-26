Tekashi 69 Slams Cardi B on Social Media for Allegedly Attacking His Girlfriend

Tekashi 69 Slams Cardi B on Social Media for Allegedly Attacking His GirlfriendBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 26 2021, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Another day, another Tekashi 69 beef to unpack. If you’re hip to the rap game, then you know that the Brooklyn rapper is always finding himself in beef with other folks in the industry. From Meek Mill to the late Juice WRLD, Tekashi is always making headlines for his feuds. And today is no different.
It looks like Tekashi 69 is shifting his energy toward female rappers, with Cardi B being the target of his latest social media antics. While the “Up” rapper has not had any issues with Tekashi 69 in the past, it looks like the beef is all centered around his girlfriend Jade. Here’s the 4-1-1.
So, what started the issue between Cardi B and Tekashi 69?
There’s no denying that beef is always brewing in the hip-hop world. And while many entertainers say they try to keep the peace, that’s almost always never the case. And Tekashi 69 is one rapper in particular who always finds his name in new drama.
Tension arose between the “Trollz” rapper and Cardi B after she fired off tweets that alluded to the 2018 strip club brawl she was involved in with the Wattley sisters — Baddie Gi (real name: Sarah Wattley) and Jade (Rachel Wattley). According to Bossip, the sisters claimed that the star threw bottles at them in the strip club and slammed one of their heads into the bar.
Reports share that the reason for this incident was because Cardi B believed that one of the sisters had an affair with her husband, rapper Offset of The Migos.
In Cardi’s tweets, she referenced the incident by saying that she can’t wait to clear her name.
And things blew up on social media. Since Jade is the girlfriend of Tekashi 69, he quickly jumped to her defense and attacked Cardi B.
On his Instagram Story, Tekashi made a poll. He asked fans, "If I took women to hotels drugged them and robbed them, would I be canceled?"
In case you’re lost, this is him throwing shade Cardi B’s way after she was accused in the past of drugging men and taking their money during her strip club days.
And of course, social media has been in an uproar ever since. Many fans are happy that he called out Cardi B, while others are calling him out for being a pedophile.
6ix9ine reallly tryna beef wit Cardi B😂😂— 8 8 8🎐 (@SvelteNicko) February 26, 2021
Seems like 6ix9ine is now going at Cardi B.— 𝓞𝓬𝓴 ♛ (@OcksWRLD) February 24, 2021
Cardi is a literal rapist and that seems to have gone over the heads of people. pic.twitter.com/XZuRWas4E9
Cardi B has yet to respond, but we can expect her to very soon.
While the controversy on social media continues to grow by the second, the star has yet to respond. However, that doesn’t mean that she won’t clap back at Tekashi 69 in the near future.
Cardi B has never been one to shy away from controversy. And if you’re privy to her beef with Nicki Minaj, you’ll know that she never misses a moment to speak her peace on a situation.
Not to mention, her little sister Hennessy is also known to jump to the defense of her sister. So, while things seem quiet on Cardi’s end, it’s only a matter of time before someone from her team or family responds.
And since Tekashi 69 is without a doubt the "Troll King," their feud may be far from over. Tekashi 69 is known to beat a dead horse when it comes to his beefs in the industry and we can expect this situation with Cardi B to be no different.