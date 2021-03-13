There's Lots of Controversy Surrounding Jeffree Star, but Not With Maddie Taylor

When it comes to social media Influencers, especially uber-wealthy ones who've managed to diversify their income streams to heights far beyond YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media channels, there's always a lot of drama. Some may argue that it "comes with the territory" with personalities who've more or less gone their own way. Jeffree Star is one such figure, but there's reportedly no drama between him and his ex- assistant, Maddie Taylor .

Who is Jeffree Star's former assistant, Maddie Taylor?

Jeffree has been the subject of plenty of controversies — from his sexual assault allegations, to video clips of him using racist language, he's been on the cancellation block on more than a few occasions. So when people learned that his longtime personal assistant, Maddie, was parting ways with him, many believed that the pair ended things on bad terms.

However, not only is there not any evidence to support there was anything gnarly that occurred between the two of them, but Jeffree has maintained that there's nothing but love between him and Maddie.

In a video he uploaded discussing her departure, he had very kind words for his former employee. "My dear amazing personal assistant … she is ready for the next chapter of her life. People think there’s drama but there isn’t," he said. "She literally breathed Jeffree Star cosmetics. She was one of the best employees I’ve ever had in my entire life."

Maddie, real name Madison Lytle, stopped working with Jeffree in December 2020. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she's accepted a role with Alphalete Athletics as the company's business operations coordinator. Maddie's also managed to secure a pretty sizable social media following of her own: her Instagram account has racked up over 112,000 followers as of this writing.

