There's Lots of Controversy Surrounding Jeffree Star, but Not With Maddie Taylor

There's Lots of Controversy Surrounding Jeffree Star, but Not With Maddie TaylorBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 13 2021, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
When it comes to social media Influencers, especially uber-wealthy ones who've managed to diversify their income streams to heights far beyond YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media channels, there's always a lot of drama. Some may argue that it "comes with the territory" with personalities who've more or less gone their own way. Jeffree Star is one such figure, but there's reportedly no drama between him and his ex-assistant, Maddie Taylor.
Who is Jeffree Star's former assistant, Maddie Taylor?
Jeffree has been the subject of plenty of controversies — from his sexual assault allegations, to video clips of him using racist language, he's been on the cancellation block on more than a few occasions. So when people learned that his longtime personal assistant, Maddie, was parting ways with him, many believed that the pair ended things on bad terms.
However, not only is there not any evidence to support there was anything gnarly that occurred between the two of them, but Jeffree has maintained that there's nothing but love between him and Maddie.
In a video he uploaded discussing her departure, he had very kind words for his former employee.
"My dear amazing personal assistant … she is ready for the next chapter of her life. People think there’s drama but there isn’t," he said. "She literally breathed Jeffree Star cosmetics. She was one of the best employees I’ve ever had in my entire life."
Maddie, real name Madison Lytle, stopped working with Jeffree in December 2020. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she's accepted a role with Alphalete Athletics as the company's business operations coordinator.
Maddie's also managed to secure a pretty sizable social media following of her own: her Instagram account has racked up over 112,000 followers as of this writing.
From her social media accounts it appears that she's moved out of California and is now living in Houston, Texas, for the next "chapter of her life," as her former boss says.
Despite Jeffree Star's kind words toward Maddie, people still believe there's drama between the two of them.
The speculation was mainly started by folks who checked Jeffree Star's followed social media accounts — and some noticed that he unfollowed his personal assistant of more than three years.
Jeffree Star unfollowed his longtime assistant and friend Madison, causing rampant fan speculation https://t.co/Pjyt3GUrD3 via @thisisinsider— Benjamin Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) December 28, 2020
In the same video that Jeffree announced Maddie's departure, he also mentioned that there were other big changes to his YouTube channel as well. His longtime videographer, Chris, also departed from Jeffree's company. "It's time for Chris to move on from the Jeffree Star channel," he said.
Has anyone noticed how Jeffree Star stopped following his assistant Madison Taylor on Instagram??? She was silent for months and came back a few days ago. Not sure when the unfollowing happened?? @JeffreeStar #jeffreestar #madisontaylor #maddietaylor #jeffreesassistant— Angel (@angel_6446_) December 6, 2020
He continued in the same video that there were "major shifts in 2020" for his channel, "Camera guy, gone, personal assistant, gone."
These "major" changes don't really seem to have affected Jeffree's success, however. The influencer still has a whopping net worth of some $200 million, with much of those assets directly attributed to the strength of his cosmetics brand, which are available not just online but in retailers all over the world.