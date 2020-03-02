Here Are the Major Cast Changes Taking Place in Season 7 of 'When Calls the Heart'

Fortunately for loyal fans, Chris McNally will continue to play Lucas, while Kevin McGarry will remain his much-dreaded arch-nemesis and fiercest competitor. The two actors joined the show during Season 6, and they're unlikely to quit the show in the foreseeable future.

It's looking significantly less ideal for actress Lori Loughlin, who announced her abrupt departure from When Calls the Heart during Season 6, shortly after the first wave of controversies have emerged.

"We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production," a Crown Media representative told Deadline.