We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
when-calls-the-heart-cast-changes-4-1583177307653.jpg
Source: Instagram

Here Are the Major Cast Changes Taking Place in Season 7 of 'When Calls the Heart'

By

Season 7 of When Calls the Heart zooms in on the latest developments taking place in Elizabeth Thatcher's (Erin Krakow) love life. Torn between two, equally caring and intelligent romantic suitors, the aspiring writer and teacher will have to weigh her options and choose between saloon owner Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) and the newest Mountie in town, Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). What does the future hold for the rest of the cast? What changes should we expect? 

The next season of 'When Calls the Heart' will involve some sweeping cast changes.

Season 7 focuses on the drama and intrigue unfolding between the members of a less and less tenable love triangle, Elizabeth, Lucas, and Nathan. The rest of the cast will have their fair share of challenges as well. Leland Coulter (Kavan Smith) finally comes clean about a carefully-hidden secret from his faraway past, while Bill (Jack Wagner) prepares for an in-depth investigation against Gowen Petroleum. 