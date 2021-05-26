'This Is Us' Fans Don't Want to Lose Toby, but It Could Still Happen (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us.

The writers of This Is Us have a way of tugging at your heartstrings until all you can do is sob into your hands while dutifully waiting for the next episode. The NBC drama has been that way from the start and, as cathartic as some episodes are, the tears are also at times because of in-show tragedies. And throughout all of the flash-forwards that have been shown leading up to Season 5, fans have speculated on what they mean for the fate of different characters.