Things Don't Seem to Be Looking up for This Member of the Big Three in 'This Is Us'

There's been a lot of speculation about Kate Pearson's presence (or rather, lack-thereof) in all the This Is Us flash-forwards. We know that Toby is still around , they have two kids (Jack and Hailey Rose), and Toby still at least communicates with the Pearsons. Are Kate and Toby divorced? Did something else happen to Kate?

Kate and Toby had some major marital issues back when Jack was born and still little (in fact, it really feels like This Is Us solved the Kate and Toby marriage problem by just having them adopt another baby, which seems like...not a good idea when Toby is clearly already overwhelmed by having a child with special needs), and Kate is still struggling with her weight loss, but her health issues are never really mentioned. It's actually Toby who ended up in the hospital that one time.

Did Kate die on 'This Is Us'?

We don't know whether or not Kate dies on This Is Us, and it doesn't sound like Kate's fate will be revealed for a while. Chrissy Metz (who plays Kate) brushed off the more morbid theories by telling fans that it's possible Kate might just be running errands. Justin Hartley (Kevin) is also not giving anything away, but does say something interesting about Toby. That look Toby gives Randall in the flash-forward that we think is an uncomfortable one? We might actually be wrong about that.

"...I don’t think [Toby's] in a bad mood, necessarily. I think maybe he’s older, you know, he’s got bad knees, maybe a bad back, something like that. Maybe that’s what it is," Justin told ELLE this month. And in regard to Kate, he said, “That is a theory that… I’ll have to leave that alone. We have maybe 10 episodes left before we tell that story. Something like that. So I’ll leave that one alone.”

However, Justin did rule out that Gregory (Kate and Toby's neighbor — it's unclear if he's still their neighbor because we thought they lived in Los Feliz, but in a recent episode Toby says they moved to Pasadena) murders Kate. “How would this happen? He seems like such a lovely man. I thought they had a good relationship, I thought they were friends. … Gregory’s a really nice guy, actually. I don’t think he’s murdering anyone.” We're not sure where that theory came from, either.

As for Chrissy, she told Entertainment Tonight not to worry: “I don’t know if we’re going to find out this season or at least not in the beginning part of the season about where sister girl Kate is but I just say, don’t fret. She could be at a dry cleaners, y’all. I’m just saying!”

And she previously told TVLine basically the same thing — but not as reassuring. “I’d like to just tell people that Kate does run errands. She might have things to do. She could have gotten the car washed. Who knows? I say not to fret. Also, if she’s not alive, guys: Nobody’s ever really gone. I mean, we see that with Jack. So, not to worry either way.”