Susan Kelechi Watson Was Engaged to This 'Law and Order' Actor

We can’t see Randall and Beth Pearson dating anyone but each other — that is, until we Google Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson and find adorable pictures of the actors with their real-life partners.

While it was previously revealed that Sterling is married to former This Is Us guest star Ryan Michelle Bathe, who is Susan Kelechi Watson dating?

Who is Susan Kelechi Watson dating in 2021?

While the This Is Us actress is currently single, Susan was previously romantically linked to Law and Order and Blue Bloods actor Jaime Lincoln Smith. In November of 2020, Susan announced news of their split by way of a since-deleted Instagram post that read, “And I thought becoming single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty.”

Jaime, who was engaged to Susan for one year before their breakup, surprised the actress with a proposal on what she thought would be a trip to a cannabis festival. On A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Susan gushed, “I knew it was, like, gonna happen at some point, I didn't know exactly when. And he surprised me because he told me we were going to a cannabis festival — he wanted to throw me completely off.”

While Susan initially believed that she and her boyfriend were on their way to make weed brownies, they later arrived at a church where her would-be husband would eventually get down on one knee. She continued, “He was like, 'Yeah, it's where we learn how to put medicinal weed in brownies, and we'll make brownies.' And I was like, ‘Oh, okay.' And then he was like, ‘But you gotta look cute, though.'"

"So then, we drive, we turn into, like, a glasshouse church and I was like, ‘This don't look like no cannabis festival. There's a woman praying. I just don't feel like this is it.' And then we go into the church and by the time we walked in I realized, ‘Oh wait, something's happening.' And your mind starts to go slow and then all of a sudden he's down on one knee. And I'm engaged, so,” Susan concluded.

In a later interview with Entertainment Tonight, Susan explained that she was doing all of the proper research to prepare for her upcoming nuptials. Susan told ET, “I’m reaching out to wise, married people. Which I think is any married person because if you’ve been through it, you know something that I don’t know.”

