The Latest Episode of 'The Blacklist' Doesn't Feature Megan Boone

The Latest Episode of 'The Blacklist' Doesn't Feature Megan BooneBy Chris Barilla
February 12, 2021
Throughout her tenure on The Blacklist, Megan Boone has endeared herself to fans through her amazing work portraying the role of Agent Elizabeth Keen. The show, which originally aired in 2013, became her most famous television role and through such, she became a household name.
However, with the most recent episode of the show airing devoid of Megan's character for the first time, many fans are beginning to question if her long-standing role on The Blacklist has finally come to an end. So, has it actually, or was this just a calculated step by the show's writers? Here's what we know so far.
Is Megan Boone leaving 'The Blacklist'? There's not any evidence that she is just yet.
Although the last episode omitting her character was odd, there have been no indicators from Megan or the show itself that her time as Agent Liz has come to an end. A lot of the speculation around the rumor stems from the fact that Megan simply hasn't taken any real time off from the program since she was on maternity leave when Season 3 was underway.
Also, considering the fact that this season so far has put a prime focus on the relationship between Liz and Agnes Keen due to the fact that they're on the run together, to leave their story without a conclusive ending is unlike the program.
For these reasons and more, it is too early to assume that one episode without Boone could be considered substantial enough proof that one of the show's most famous characters is just no longer taking part in it out of nowhere.
Megan Boone seemingly almost quit acting before achieving her role as Agent Liz.
Megan didn't have much of an acting career prior to her role on The Blacklist, save for a few appearances on other shows in similar veins, which led her to lose hope on the goal of making it as a star. She was all set to throw in the towel when the role of Agent Liz came to her attention and changed her mind.
"Once I got ahold of The Blacklist and I read it, I was immediately kind of drawn to the character Elizabeth Keen and I worked really hard on it for about a week before I met with Eisendrath and Bokenkamp and Joe Carnahan, who directed it," Megan explained to Daily Actor about how the role struck her enough to instill her to continue to pursue acting as a career.
"I probably gave one of the better auditions of my career because it was one of the more important ones to me," she continued to mention to the publication, adding that, "I think they continued their search, but always kind of kept me in the mix as they were looking because obviously, it’s a very important part of the show and they wanted to make the right decision."
Fortunately for Megan, casting agents decided on her and the rest became Blacklist history.