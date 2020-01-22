We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Entertainment
Meet the Actresses Who Bring Young Beth to Life on 'This Is Us'

By

Season 3 of This Is Us brought us one of the best episodes of the series. And maybe that's because, for the first time in TIU history, the Big Three's drama didn't take center stage. 

Don't get us wrong; we're mostly here for Randall's foray in politics, Kevin's inner battles with alcoholism, and Kate's incessant whining. But getting a breather from the triplets' interpersonal drama and constantly revisited childhood trauma for a night was truly refreshing (don't @ us).