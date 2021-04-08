Is Susan Kelechi Watson Pregnant? 'This Is Us' Star Is Living Her Best Life

After an eventful 2020, fans are curious if the actress is pregnant.

If you've ever watched This is Us and ugly cried, you wouldn't be alone. Actress Susan Kelechi Watson , known for her talent onscreen as Beth Pearson and her role as Janet on Louie, is taking the world by storm with her fierce and versatile acting skill.

So, is Susan Kelechi Watson pregnant?

Like many actresses, Susan keeps her personal life private, so her social media profiles have been scarce for information outside of promoting her upcoming projects. While fans of This is Us love all the show-related content, those who are curious about Susan's personal life will have to be left in suspense.

Susan was previously engaged to actor Jaime Lincoln Smith, but in November 2020, she posted candidly to Instagram Stories to announce she was newly single. "And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty" she captioned the post. She is currently the only one to address the breakup.

The couple was only engaged for a year, and Today captures her now-deleted Instagram post from September 2019. The photo showed off a beautiful sapphire engagement ring with the caption, "Forever Ever...' They'll say its love/And they'll know its love/For when they call its name/it will answer to love/Without hesitation' ~me." While this poem and stunning ring certainly looked picturesque, it appears that "Forever Ever" wasn't in the cards this time around.

The former couple shares no children, prompting fans to wonder if Susan has settled down with someone new. Sadly, it appears that pregnancy is all speculation, and the actress has shown no signs of settling down anytime soon. While her character Beth has kids on the show, it looks like Susan doesn't plan to have any for at least the present. After all, with so many new projects and a new season of This is Us, she doesn't have the time!