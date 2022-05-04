Billy Joel's Song Featured in 'This Is Us' Is Meaningful in More Ways Than One

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 15 of "This Is Us."

Many of us are crying over the final season of This Is Us, and Episode 15, titled “Miguel,” is more tearworthy than ever. It finally tells us the story we’ve been begging for, chronicling Miguel (Jon Huertas)’s life from start to finish. Yes, it jumps even further into the future to show us how his story closes out after his romance with matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore).