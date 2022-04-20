Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Episode 13 of This Is Us.

The final season of This Is Us is somehow more emotional than we could have ever expected or imagined. The Pearson family has come so far in the iconic series’s six seasons, and now, we can see it all come to fruition during Kate’s second wedding. She’s finally moved forward from her 2017 marriage to Toby to her 2026 wedding to co-worker Phillip.