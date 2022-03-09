The Actors Who Play Rebecca’s Parents on ‘This Is Us’ Have Hefty Resumes

As This Is Us continues airing its final season, fans will see the actors who play Rebecca Pearson’s parents one last time.

Since its pilot episode, the NBC drama has centered around Rebecca, her husband, Jack Pearson, and their three children. In present day, viewers have come to know the grown children's own family members, while flashback episodes have introduced us to people from Jack and Rebecca's past.

In several of these flashback scenes, we've gotten a glimpse into Rebecca's upbringing as she's visited her family. But who are the actors behind the Pearson matriarch’s parents? Here’s what we know.