Who Is Mary Louise-Parker Dating Right Now?

What started out as a magnificent career in football has now resulted in a life of activism for Colin Kaepernick . Because of the sacrifices Colin has made, he’s been honored with an incredible Netflix series that dives into what his childhood and teenage years were like. Mary Louise-Parker is the talented actress who plays the role of Colin's mother Teresa Kaepernick in the series. Here's what you should know about her real-life relationships.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem she’s dating anybody. If she is, she’s keeping it under wraps! Keeping up with Mary isn’t the easiest thing in the world because she doesn’t have any social media profiles to follow. If she did indeed have an Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, it would be a little easier to figure out if she was dating anyone at this time. For now, it's believed that she’s single.

Aside from her role in this new intriguing series about Colin Kaepernick, Mary is heavily known for leading the way in the show Weeds between 2005 and 2012. The show is often compared to the likes of Breaking Bad and Ozark . Mary’s acting resume is enough to gain her all the respect in the world, but her dating life seems to be a lot less known to the public.

Who has Mary Louise-Parker dated in the past?

The most recent relationship Mary was in was with Charlie Mars, a musician she met in 2009. Their relationship was kind of a big deal since he's 10 years younger than her and at the time, media outlets were labeling her a "cougar.” She appeared in a music video for one of his songs titled “Listen to the Darkside" while they were together. It’s unclear exactly when they broke up, but based on his Instagram profile, they’re no longer together.

Mary dated Jeffrey Dean Morgan, her co-star on Weeds, in 2006. They broke up in 2007 but decided to try things out again in 2008 by getting engaged! It seems they were getting ready to walk down the aisle but ultimately, they ended up calling it quits once again. Mary's ill-fated relationship with Billy Crudup is probably the most well-known relationship in her entire dating history.

They were together for eight years from 1996 to 2003, but while she was seven months pregnant with their child, he left her for another woman. That other woman happened to be Claire Danes, who was 24 years old at the time. Before her relationship with Billy, Mary was also linked to Adam Duritz from Counting Crows, celebrity trainer Pat Mannochia, and fellow actor Timothy Hutton.

