Here's What We Know About Why Billy Crudup Left 'The Flash'

While there has already been some controversy regarding actors leaving and/or being cut from The Flash after Ray Fisher was removed from the film , thankfully, Billy's reasoning for leaving is not due to any squabbles. According to Daily Mail, Billy left the project due to scheduling conflicts with Season 2 of the Apple TV show The Morning Show, which was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Flash is currently scheduled to premiere on Nov. 4, 2022, with the principal filming set to take place in the spring and summer of 2021. Unfortunately, this clashes too much with The Morning Show, for which Billy won his first Emmy in 2020. He plays the character of executive Cory Ellison on the show.

While Billy will be missed in the role, The Flash has recently cast superhero film newcomer Ron Livingston in the role of Henry. Ron's work includes A Million Little Things and Sex and the City.