'This Is Us' Finally Tells Fans the Love Story Between Rebecca and Miguel

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of This Is Us.

If you're an avid fan of This Is Us, there's a chance you remember that shocking twist at the end of the first season's second episode. For those who can't recall, we'll brief you.

In the last seconds of Episode 2, "grandma and grandpa" arrive at Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) doorstep; however, it's not our beloved Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) accompanying Rebecca (Mandy Moore). No, it's his best friend Miguel (Jon Huertas).