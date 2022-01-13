Songstress Ronnie Spector Had Two Husbands in Her Lifetime — Here's a Rundown

Until her death, Ronnie and Jonathan lived in Danbury, Conn., with their two adult sons, Austin Drew and Jason Charles. Ronnie also had three children from her previous marriage who are all reportedly adopted: Gary Philip Spector, Louis Philip Spector, and Donte Philip Spector. She is survived by Jonathan Greenfield and all five of her children.

It is unclear at this time if there will be a public memorial for Ronnie, but fans wish her family the very best in these difficult times.