Phil Spector Was Married Before His 2021 Death — Where Are His Ex-Wives Now?

While Spector was married to Merar, he was rumored to have cheated with Veronica Bennett, the lead singer of one of Phil Spector's groups, the Ronettes. She would later go by Ronnie Spector and with Phil Spector, she adopted three children.

Later, after claiming Phil Spector had essentially imprisoned her in their mansion and had controlled her life, Ronnie Spector was granted a divorce from him and surrendered custody of their children as well as any future musical earnings from the music they had made together.