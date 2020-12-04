Jan Pigman-Kruse's 2015 Murder Remains Unsolved — What Happened?

Though the harrowing murders covered on the show are tragic, many episodes conclude with some kind of resolution about a convicted killer.

For more than 28 years, the correspondents on Dateline have been sharing human interest stories, and the NBC series shifted to exclusively detail true crime cases in the early aughts.

What happened to Jan Kruse? Continue reading for the key details in the investigation.

On the Dec. 4 episode, "Far from Spider Lake," Keith Morrison covers the 2015 murder of Jan Pigman-Kruse . While asleep in her Minnesota home, Jan Kruse was shot to death. Though someone did go on trial for the killing, the case remains unsolved.

What happened to Jan Kruse?

On Aug. 19, 2015, Jan Kruse was fatally shot in the chest in her Brewster, Minn. home. The 40-year-old mother was in bed with her husband, Chris Kruse, when she was shot twice with a shotgun, leading the police to initially suspect that he was involved. He was not injured during the incident. Their teenage daughter, Bailey Kruse, was also home when the tragedy took place, and though she heard the shot, she was unharmed as well.

While calling the police, Jan Kruse's husband indicated that the back door of the home was open. He also stated that someone had come into the bedroom to shoot Jan Kruse, but that he didn't see who that person was. When the authorities arrived, they noted that there were broken windows at the home. This would support the theory that someone could have broken in.

Nothing was taken, however, leading investigators to believe that Jan Kruse was targeted, and that the killing wasn't likely a robbery-gone-wrong. Prior to the murder, the Kruse family's garage had mysteriously burned down too. Eventually, the focus shifted to Chris Kruse, as no other seemingly viable suspects emerged. Some of his interview material at the police station was inconsistent, and there was focus placed on the nature of the 911 call.

Source: NBC

Plus, they found a shotgun (the type of weapon used in the crime) at Chris Kruse's carpentry shop, and the K-9 unit could not trace a smell of an intruder. As for a motive, the investigators had a theory.

They learned that Chris Kruse and Jan Kruse had a desire to buy the Spider Lake Resort, a place where they had vacationed before. But they could not afford it, even with the loan that the bank was willing to give them. Investigators determined that Chris Kruse's motive was his wife's life insurance policy which, when cashed, would cover the amount needed to purchase the resort. In 2019, Chris Kruse was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder. But the case was far from over.