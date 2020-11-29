‘Murder on Middle Beach’ Started as a College Project for Madison Hamburg

From the looks of the new HBO true crime docuseries Murder on Middle Beach , viewers might never know that the four-part series started as filmmaker Madison Hamburg ’s college project.

As the 29-year-old tells GQ , he began work on the documentary — which details the unsolved murder of his mother, Barbara Hamburg — in 2013 as he attended Savannah College of Art and Design and was recovering from an opiate addiction while still grieving his mother.