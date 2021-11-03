Ronnie Wilson, Founding Member of The Gap Band, Passed Away at 73 Years Old

As one of the three brothers who came together to form The Gap Band , Ronnie Wilson left an impact on the entire scope of American R&B and funk music. The group achieved a solid amount of success during the late 1970s into the 1980s, remaining involved in music as The Gap Band up until the 1990s. Even after they called it quits, their music was and continues to be sampled by contemporary artists regularly.

Sadly, Ronnie passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, at the age of 73, leaving behind only one other surviving brother and member of the group, Charlie Wilson. With that being said, what exactly was Ronnie Wilson's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.

What exactly was Ronnie Wilson's cause of death?

Ronnie's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, broke the news of his passing to TMZ on Nov. 2, 2021. Ronnie died at 73 years old and according to her, his cause of death was attributed to a stroke that he suffered the week prior, which put him in a semi-coma from which he never recovered.

TMZ further reported that Ronnie had a history of strokes, with this one being more intense than those he encountered in the past. Linda also noted that the musician died peacefully in his sleep.

She wrote on Facebook in the wake of his passing that Ronnie was a "genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music."

The late musician's wife added, "The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01 a.m. Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing."

In the wake of his death, tributes poured in on social media honoring Ronnie's life and accomplishments. "It is very sad to hear about the passing of one of the founding members of the legendary R&B group, The Gap Band, Ronnie Wilson. May he rest in peace," wrote one user.