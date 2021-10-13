Iconic Irish Musician and Chieftains Founder Paddy Moloney Passed Away at 83 Years Old

In the world of Irish folk music, few names are as well-known and respected as Paddy Moloney's is. The founder of the hit group the Chieftains left an undeniable impact as the face of the nation's beloved genre and for more than 50 years he worked tirelessly to bring their unique sound to the global stage.

Unfortunately, Paddy passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at 83 years old. With that being said, what exactly was his cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details so far.

What was Paddy Moloney's cause of death? He was a musician for virtually all of his life.

Per The New York Times, Paddy's death was confirmed by his daughter, Aedin Moloney, who said that he passed away at a Dublin hospital on Oct. 12, 2021. However, she did not specify exactly what his cause of death was.

Patrick "Paddy" Moloney was born on Aug. 1, 1938, in northern Dublin. His father, John Moloney, worked for the Irish Glass Bottle Company in their accounting department. His mother, Catherine (Conroy) Moloney, worked as a homemaker. At the tender age of 6, Paddy was given a plastic tin whistle, which spurred his lifelong affinity for music.

Shortly after that, he began studying the uilleann pipes and gave his first concert at just 9 years old. Paddy continued to study music as a pastime and by 1962, he founded the Chieftains, the group that would define his world-renowned musical career for decades thereafter. Blending Celtic traditions with conventional Irish folk music, the Chieftains were a resounding success.

Their success as an Irish folk band quite literally never faded, as the group continued to work with modern folk groups as time went on. In 2012, on the 50th anniversary of their founding, the Chieftains collaborated with modern folk acts such as Bon Iver, the Decemberists, the Low Anthem, and Imelda May to record an album titled "Voice of Ages."