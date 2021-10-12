Logo
Emani 22
R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 22

Oct. 12 2021, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

R&B singer Emani 22 — born Emani Johnson — has reportedly passed away. She was just 22 years old.

Emani 22, who is also known for her singles “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Dripomatic,” is believed to have died in Los Angeles. However, since false death rumors tend to run rampant, it can be hard to believe the news. But, it looks like it's true.

Since Emani's death is so unexpected, fans of the up-and-coming singer have shared tributes online — but what exactly happened?

So, what happened to Emani 22? Her cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

The Sun reports that the news about Emani’s passing started to gain traction on Oct. 11, 2021, via social media. Family and friends of the singer have remained tight-lipped about her apparent death, and the outlet shares that her cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Additionally, rumors are persisting that Emani may have been involved in a car accident.

Fans and fellow artists alike have been sharing moving tributes about the singer online.

“I don’t even know what to say. This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost every day with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc.), my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much,” rapper Bhad Bhabie wrote on Instagram.

Emani’s last photo posted on Instagram has also been flooded with many fans sharing their condolences.

"So sad! Rest In Love," singer Chris Scholar wrote with blue emojis.

“Rest in heaven babygirl,” singer S3nsi Molly wrote.

Emani 22 first stepped onto the music scene in 2018.

As an up-and-coming artist, Emani was able to make great connections for someone just stepping onto the scene in 2018. With various hit singles and collaborations with rapper Trippie Redd, Emani was well on her way to cementing her place in the music world.

In a 2018 interview with Voyage LA, Emani discussed her love of music and goals for connecting with her fans.

“I love making music and with my music, I write about things I go through and things I feel,” Emani told the outlet. “I want to show people that and I want them to feel from it as well. I want to inspire my listeners in ways they’ve never felt before. I want to show people how I see things – how I hear them. I put my passion in my writing and my music and it’s all important to me, from every beat down to every last hum.”

Since then, Emani released her debut EP, “The Colour Red,” in 2020.

The songstress had so much potential, but we’re sure that her music will live on. We would like to give our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Emani Johnson.

