R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 — born Emani Johnson — has reportedly passed away. She was just 22 years old.

Emani 22, who is also known for her singles “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Dripomatic,” is believed to have died in Los Angeles. However, since false death rumors tend to run rampant, it can be hard to believe the news. But, it looks like it's true.

Since Emani's death is so unexpected, fans of the up-and-coming singer have shared tributes online — but what exactly happened?