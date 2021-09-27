Rumors Are Circulating That TikTok User Gabe Salazar Died in a Car Accident

Although there has not yet been any official confirmation of his death, reports suggest that he died following a car accident in San Antonio, Texas. In spite of the lack of confirmation, many have suggested that Gabe's close friends and family have been posting about his death online. One user, @rickyfloreess , who was one of Gabe's best friends, has posted several tributes to him since the news of his death broke.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up that is called “Gabe’s Memorial Fund", and has already raised more than $10,000. Gabe's death has clearly hit his fans hard. He was beloved by many on TikTok and around the internet, perhaps especially by those who only knew him because of his online presence. “My heart sank when I saw his best friend post about him. He was way too young to go," one person wrote. "May God bless, heal and protect his family and friends.”

“Knowing you can lose a loved one in a blink of an eye is heartbreaking. Rest easy beautiful angel," another person added.

“Life is crazy. Never take anything for granted and appreciate people around you," a third wrote.

Gabe had amassed more than 1 million followers on TikTok and had almost 80 million likes across his videos on the platform. He also had a sizeable following of several hundred thousand on Instagram.